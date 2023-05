Thomas, Wilson retire from Vicksburg Fire Department Published 2:57 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

Vicksburg Fire Department Capt. Richard Wilson, left, and Firefighter/EMT Lambert Wade Thomas stand with Ward 1 Alderman Michael Mayfield as they hold shadow boxes displaying items from their careers during a program at the department’s Central Fire Station honoring their retirement.

Wilson retired after 28 years with the department; Thomas had 32 years.

(Photo Courtesy of the Vicksburg Fire Department)