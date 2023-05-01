Vote now in The Post’s Athlete of the Week contest

Published 4:00 am Monday, May 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

Voting is under way for The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest!

This week’s nominees are track athletes Tyler Henderson (Vicksburg) and Daniel Llopis (Porter’s Chapel), Kelsey Lockridge (Alcorn State softball), and Will Keen (St. Aloysius baseball).

Henderson, a junior, won the triple jump with a leap of 46 feet, 2 inches at the MHSAA Region 2-5A meet on April 24.

Llopis, a senior, won the 300 meter hurdles at the MAIS Class 3A North State meet on April 29. He also finished fourth in the 200 meters and second in the 400.

Lockridge, a senior shortstop for Alcorn State’s softball team and former Warren Central star, went 6-for-6 with eight RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of Rust College on April 26.

Pitre, a senior, went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored and pitched six innings and had 13 strikeouts in a doubleheader vs. Adams County Christian School on April 24.

Voting is open until midnight Tuesday at this link. You can vote more than once; and you can vote once per hour until the deadline.

