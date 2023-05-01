WC’s Henderson clears 6-10 to win Class 6A South State high jump title Published 10:07 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

Jonathan Henderson seemed to do just enough to keep moving forward through the first two rounds of the track and field postseason.

He answered the bell — and then some — in Round 3.

The Warren Central junior high jumper cleared 6 feet, 10 inches to win the MHSAA Class 6A South State boys’ championship on Monday.

It was a season-best height for Henderson, who had cleared 6-6 twice in seven meets, but only jumped 5-8 and 6-0 at the division and region meets the past two weeks.

Henderson advanced to the Class 6A state meet Saturday at Pearl. Field events begin at 11 a.m. and running events at 3 p.m. He will try for not only the state high jump title, but perhaps a state record as well. Moss Point’s Ronald Broadnax set the Class record of 6-11 1/2 in 1993, and the overall state record is 7 feet, 2 1/4 inches by J.Z. George’s Marcus Jackson in 2010.

Henderson was the only member of Warren Central’s boys’ track team to advance to the state meet, but the girls’ team will have several representatives.

Adria Burrell (100 meters), Jae’la Smith (high jump) and Arionna Jenkins and Calise Henyard (discus) all finished in the top four of their events Monday to earn a spot at state. The 4×200 meter relay team of Burrell, Alexis Jefferies, Arielle Ward and Ka’run Lewis also finished second, with a time of 1:44.25, and advanced.

Burrell was third in the 100 meters in 12.66 seconds and Smith was second in the high jump with a height of 5-2. Jenkins threw the discus 34 feet, 7 inches and Henyard 34-3 3/4 to finish third and fourth, respectively.

Mariah Burnett finished eighth in the discus, Jefferies was eighth in the triple jump, and Mere Smith was sixth in the 300 meter hurdles.