BYE-BYE BROWN TAGS: New design chosen for Mississippi standard license plate Published 12:25 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

A new standard license plate has now been approved in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves’ office announced Tuesday.

The new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.

“We had so many fantastic designs submitted that it was really tough to pick only one winner,” Reeves said. “The clear talent and creativity of Mississippians was well on display. We are excited to announce the new design and hope that drivers can enjoy showcasing it on road trips both near and far.”

In November 2022, Governor Reeves kicked off a campaign for Mississippians to help redesign the standard license plate. The License Tag Commission, consisting of the Governor, Commissioner of Revenue, State Treasurer and Attorney General, accepted submissions from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. After receiving over 400 submissions, a winner has been selected.

The winner of the tag design contest is Leah Frances Eaton of Starkville.