Clarence Huell Published 1:51 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Mr. Clarence Huell passed away on April 27, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson, MS. He was 69.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Mr. Huell is survived by his son, Terrance (Cindy) Carter, Sr. of Lawrenceville, Georgia; two daughters, Denice Carter and Sheri Huell of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Katie (Abe) Walls of Mesa, Arizona and Pearl Harris of Vicksburg; his brother, Charles Huell, Sr. of Jackson, MS; five grandchildren; and numerous family members and friends.