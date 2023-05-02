Henry Lee Ozburn Published 2:18 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Born on Sept. 17, 1936, Henry was promoted to Glory on April 28, 2023. His earthly presence will be greatly missed by his wife of 53 years, Pat; daughter, Angelia; son, Michael; preceded in death by one son, Billy.

He and Pat lived in Vicksburg for 53 years before moving to Briar Ridge Farm, Texas in the summer of 2022 to live with Ann, Earnest and John Gage.

This Godly man loved deeply and was deeply loved by a large family and many friends and animals. His loving spirit lives on in each heart he touched. We were blessed to have known him. See you in heaven, Boo Bear.