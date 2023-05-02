Merit Health River Region releases 2022 Community Benefit Report Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The skilled and compassionate hands of physicians, nurses and other team members of Merit Health River Region support the health and well-being of patients who turn to us for expert care. Beyond providing clinical care, Merit Health River Region is a cornerstone of the community and a major contributor to the economic health of Vicksburg and Warren County as a major employer and tax-payer and through resources to expand and enhance the medical services available close to home. The overall impact totaled more than $143 million in 2022.

Care was provided at more than 200,000 patient encounters, including more than 24,000 emergency department visits, more than 5,000 inpatient admissions and more than 3,000 surgeries. Over 168,000 patients received care across the Merit Health Medical Group outpatient clinics and Merit Health River Region’s outpatient surgery center, imaging services department and rehabilitation services clinic. Joy was delivered to local families with the birth of 200 babies.

“We help people get well and live healthier by providing quality care for patients,” said Terry Treadwell, chief executive officer for Merit Health River Region. “Our community is truly fortunate to have this dedicated team of clinicians and caregivers here in Vicksburg and Warren County who are making a real difference each and every day.”

Merit Health River Region applies its resources to medical services, facilities and technologies that are important to patients. Last year, the hospital added a new ultrasound for the treatment of prostate cancer and a new MRI suite, including a new MRI unit designed to accommodate claustrophobic patients. Two new OB/GYNs, Drs. Kimberly Zachow and Niyazi Kilic, joined the medical staff. Access is being enhanced with a new primary care clinic on Pemberton Square Boulevard.

Merit Health River Region also gives back to the broader community by providing over $71 million in charity and uncompensated care for the community’s most vulnerable residents. Its payment of over $7 million in property and sales taxes help support civic resources and services.

Support for local charitable and community organizations, such as United Way of West Central Mississippi, Vicksburg YMCA and the Salvation Army, includes financial donations and outreach such as donating diapers for a Diaper Drive and Christmas gifts for local families in need.

The hospital’s payroll of more than $55 million ripples across the local economy as employees buy goods and services. Last year the hospital added enhanced benefits to help team members achieve their personal and professional goals, including assistance with student loan repayments, reimbursement of licensure and certification expenses, as well as tuition reimbursement.

“The vital care we provide is only one part of the broad impact we have,” Treadwell said. “We are a cornerstone of this community and we are committed to doing all we can to provide excellent healthcare services and to making Vicksburg and Warren County a healthier, better community for all.”

To help the community live healthier, Merit Health River Region offers a free e-newsletter with a monthly dose of health and wellness inspiration sent directly to your inbox. Sign up at www.MeritHealthRiverRegion.com.

To view the complete 2022 Community Benefit Report, click here.