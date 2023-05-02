MHP searching for officer-involved shooting suspect in Bolivar County

Published 10:01 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

Stanley Self Jr.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is alerting the public that a dangerous suspect is believed to be in the area of Isaac Street and South Street in Mound Bayou.

Stanley Self Jr. is wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Mound Bayou in Bolivar County that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 7:05 a.m. A trooper was shot in the arm and received non-life-threatening injuries. This incident occurred on U.S. 61 in Bolivar County.

Please take immediate precautions and notify 911 if you see Stanley Self Jr. or observe any suspicious activity. Stanley Self Jr. is described as a black male, 24 years of age, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen at Issac Street and South Street at approximately 7:05 a.m., wearing khaki pants and a white t-shirt.

Stanley Self Jr. may be traveling in an unknown vehicle or is on foot. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this dangerous suspect, please call 911 or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.

