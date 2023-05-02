Vicksburg man wanted for sale of controlled substance

Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has an active warrant for DeCarlo Hanger, of Vicksburg, who is wanted for the sale of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact investigators at the sheriff’s office at 601-636-1761.

If you would like to remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for information leading to the arrest, please contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More News

Merit Health River Region releases 2022 Community Benefit Report

Warren County woman Meghan Holliday reported missing

Claiborne County deputies arrest man for assault with handgun

SNEAK PEEK: Cedar Grove Mansion open to the public

Print Article