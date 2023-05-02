Vicksburg man wanted for sale of controlled substance Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has an active warrant for DeCarlo Hanger, of Vicksburg, who is wanted for the sale of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact investigators at the sheriff’s office at 601-636-1761.

If you would like to remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for information leading to the arrest, please contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.