Warren County Sheriff’s Office approved for $25k patrol camera purchase Published 11:24 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a sole-source purchase of seven patrol car cameras.

This purchase will be the latest addition to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s fleet of DVM-800 Patrol Camera Systems, which the department has used since 2012. The software is copyrighted and patented, and consists of digital audio and video recording in an integrated replacement rearview mirror module. It is sold under the company Digital Ally.

“We have purchased several of these DVM-800 in-car video systems via sole-source approval since 2012. This addition will equip the new vehicles and will update the existing software systems currently in place,” said Warren County Purchasing Agent Victoria Bell.

The total cost of the cameras is $24,983.

The board voted unanimously in favor of the purchase.