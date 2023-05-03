GoFundMe established for Vicksburg native killed in Colorado Springs

Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

Jesse Schiele III (Photo via GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe for the family of a Vicksburg native who was murdered in Colorado is 10 percent into its $5,000 goal as of Wednesday.

Vicksburg native and 2020 Warren Central High School graduate Jesse Schiele III was shot and killed in Colorado Springs, Colo. on April 29. The fundraiser was started by Cassandra Busby, Schiele’s aunt, to help his mother, Florence Howard, and family transport his body back to Vicksburg from Colorado.

“He was shot several times in the back. He was mistaken for someone else,” Busby wrote. “His mom desperately wants to get his body back to Vicksburg and give him the proper burial he deserves.”

Busby also wrote that Schiele played football while in school and enjoyed his family.

Fox 21 News Colorado reported that Schiele was found shot and injured on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail on April 29. He died on the scene.

Schiele’s death is being investigated as a homicide and marks the sixth homicide in Colorado Springs this year.

