Lake Cormorant takes Game 1 from Vicksburg

The Vicksburg Gators played three excellent innings and two bad ones Tuesday night. It was definitely a case where the bad outweighed the good.

Easton Martin went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Bryce Craft and Michael Callahan drove in two runs apiece, and Lake Cormorant beat Vicksburg 12-1 in Game 1 of their MHSAA Class 5A baseball playoff series.

Lake Cormorant (19-11) scored all of its runs in the fourth and fifth innings, after Vicksburg held a 1-0 lead through three.

Decedric Brown was 2-for-2 and Kearris Gilliam had an RBI single in the second inning for Vicksburg (16-11). Pitcher Chris Green did not allow a run through the first three innings, but didn’t make it through the fourth.

Three walks and a single brought in the tying run and loaded the bases. Craft and Callahan hit back-to-back doubles to put Lake Cormorant ahead 4-1. Craft scored on a wild pitch to pad the lead.

In the fifth inning, Lake Cormorant put it away with another seven runs. Callahan and Brayden Moberly hit RBI singles, Martin hit a bases-clearing triple, and two runs scored on hit batters with the bases loaded.

Lake Cormorant won for the fourth time in five games, while Vicksburg’s struggles in the postseason continued. Vicksburg has lost 16 consecutive playoff games since 2016 and has not won a series since reaching the Class 4A championship series in 2008.

Vicksburg will try to end the losing streak and keep its season alive when the series resumes with Game 2 Friday at 7 p.m. at Lake Cormorant. Game 3 is Saturday at 3 p.m. at Vicksburg, if necessary.