More arrests made in Port Gibson apartment shooting Published 4:55 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Four additional arrests were made this week in connection with a Sunday evening shooting incident in Port Gibson.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department received several 911 calls of shots being fired at the Windsor Arms Apartments in Port Gibson on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. Deputies responding to the scene observed multiple vehicles were shot and at least 27 shell casings were collected as evidence.

Four individuals, Jabarrie McCauley, 19, Emanuel Williams, 19, Hamilton Tory, 18, and Jamarrious Hamilton, 19, were arrested after further investigation. According to the department, all four were visiting the apartment residence of Samario Good . According to reports, an argument occurred which led to weapons being drawn and shots fired. McCauley and Williams were charged with shooting into a dwelling, and Tory and Hamilton were charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.

The suspects have an initial appearance in court scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.