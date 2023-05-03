Old Post Files April 3, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

S.S. Buck dies. • James Henry passes away. • E.M. Durham returns from a meeting of cottonseed crushers at Hot Springs, Ark.

90 years ago: 1933

Janice Geary leaves for St. Louis to enter the nurse training school of St. John’s Hospital.

80 years ago: 1943

Pfc. Herman Dornbusch Jr. graduates from the Army Air Forces technical training school at Chanute Field, Ill.

70 years ago: 1953

Percy Coleman is elected president of the Mississippi State Elks Association. • Mr. and Mrs. Willis Pettway announce the birth of a son, Willis, on May 9.

60 years ago: 1963

Ms. Ellis Bodron is installed as president of the Green Thumb Garden Club. • Fielding Hossley is presented in the recital by Sister Mary Isabel, RSM. • Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Wilson announce the birth of a son, James Jr., on May 12. • Harry Jenkins passes away.

50 years ago: 1973

Patricia Williams of Warren Central takes fourth place in the 100-yard dash in the state track meet. • The Warren County Courthouse will close on May 10 because of the death of Mrs. J.D. Thames Sr. • Tom Hill is awarded the Sportsman of the Year plaque at First Baptist Church. • Chuck Mendrop of Warren Central captures the Class AA pole vault state title with a vault of 12-feet, 6 inches.

40 years ago: 1983

County Prosecutor Jerry Campbell looks into allegations of welfare fraud in Warren Country. • Melvin Horace Chavis dies. • Among those cast in the play “South Pacific” at Warren Central High School are Joey Traylor, Emily Dabney and Leann Christia.

30 years ago: 1993

The state Attorney General’s Office has seized the South Street building that was the target of February bookmaking raids, saying it was the site of a Vicksburg racketeering organization. • National Nursing Home Week gets underway. • Dorothy B. Williams dies. • Stephanie and Jeremye Collins announce the birth of a son, Johnathan Andrew “Drew,” on April 26.

20 years ago: 2003

Stretch of Mississippi 1 is named in honor of C.B. “Buddie” Newman of Valley Park. • The Mississippi River to forecast to rise, but no flood is predicted. • Funeral services are held for Heather Marlene Hunt.

10 years ago: 2013

The Vicksburg Post has been sold to another newspaper company, ending 130 years of ownership and operation by the Cashman family of Vicksburg. • North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield defended his record while three challengers explained to about 25 people why they should replace the two-term incumbent at a Democratic candidate forum at Kings Community Empowerment Center. • The St. Aloysius golf team celebrates with its Class 1A state golf championship trophy.