Seven Vicksburg firefighters promoted at ceremony Published 2:35 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Seven Vicksburg firefighters were recognized Wednesday during a promotion ceremony at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium.

Three firefighters, Joshua Howard, Wade Gilliland and Nathaniel Nichols were each promoted to lieutenant while Reginald Galloway, Joseph Rusche, JaBaris McDaniel and Joshua Gordon received captain’s insignias.

Howard and Nichols joined the fire department in 2018, while Gilliland joined in 2017. Among the captains, Galloway and McDaniel each joined the fire department in 2016. Rusche joined in 2008 and Gordon in 2013.

Lieutenants in the fire department are the second officer on the trucks and drive the fire trucks on calls. The captains manage the stations and the crews.