St. Al’s Matthew Pitre finishes baseball career with Athlete of the Week award Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Matthew Pitre’s showed out in his final high school baseball games — enough to nab The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week award.

Pitre, a senior pitcher and infielder, received 305 of the 518 votes cast in an online poll of The Post’s readers to take the weekly award.

Vicksburg High track athlete Tyler Henderson finished second, with 160 votes. Alcorn State softball player and Warren Central alum Kelsey Lockridge was third, and Porter’s Chapel Academy track athlete Daniel Llopis finished fourth.

Pitre had two excellent games in a doubleheader against Adams County Christian School on April 24.

In game one, Pitre went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in a 15-12 loss. In game two, he pitched six innings and had 13 strikeouts in a 4-3 loss.

Pitre finished the season with a .323 batting average, four doubles and 10 RBIs. On the mound, he had 69 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

Congratulations to Matthew and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.