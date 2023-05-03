Vicksburg Students inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Published 2:38 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

  • Riley Egger of Vicksburg, The University of Mississippi
  • Joseph Greene of Vicksburg, Mississippi State University
  • Rebecca Hahn of Vicksburg, Delta State University
  • Chandler Tucker of Vicksburg, The University of Mississippi

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had the desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

