Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Vicksburg High track and field athlete Malachi Drake won the MHSAA Class 5A North State title in the boys’ discus on Monday, with a throw of 122 feet, 8 inches.

Drake and the Gators will compete in the Class 5A state meet Friday at Pearl High School. Field events and distance running events begin at 11 a.m., and all other running events at 3 p.m.