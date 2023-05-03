Work to start on Stirgus Street erosion repairs Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Work is expected to get underway this week on erosion repairs at James E. Stirgus Street.

“They (the city) are looking at closing that street this week, and it will be closed to through traffic until they’re done,” Assistant Public Works Director Dane Lovell said Wednesday, adding that project contractor Fordice Construction Co. is in the process of moving its equipment on the site.

“They are going to drive pilings and build a retaining wall,” Lovell said. He said he did not have a schedule for when the project will be completed because the contractor was waiting on Entergy and Bell South to move their lines from the area. Entergy, he said, has moved its lines and Bell South was to have its lines moved Wednesday.

“When they (Fordice) start driving piles, it’s probably going to be a couple of weeks before they’re done — two to three weeks, depending on weather,” Lovell said.

Stirgus is one of three erosion projects funded by $44,132 in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant funds. The other projects are Crestline Lane and Green Hill Drive. The three projects were bid as one and Fordice Construction was the low bidder on the package.

The three areas among nine in the city that had serious erosion problems after a series of heavy rains hit Warren County in February and April 2020.