Dewayne Leroy Wiliams Published 2:39 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

Dewayne Leroy Wiliams, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Tuesday, May 2 in the University Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 54. He was employed by the City of Vicksburg in the sewer department and was a member of Morning Star M. B. Church. Funeral arrangements are incomplete with W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home in charge.