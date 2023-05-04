Gators’ baseball season ends with close loss to Lake Cormorant Published 9:56 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

Vicksburg High’s baseball team went down swinging, but it still went down.

Bryce Craft brought in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning as Lake Cormorant beat Vicksburg 4-3 on Thursday to complete a two-game sweep of their second-round MHSAA Class 5A playoff series.

Lake Cormorant scored one run on an error and another on a balk. Vicksburg committed four errors that led to three unearned runs and spoiled an otherwise solid effort.

Connor Harrigill allowed only two hits and one walk in six innings, and struck out two batters. Tyler Carter singled twice, walked once and scored two runs.

Vicksburg took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Carter scored on a double steal. After Lake Cormorant came back to go up 3-1 through five innings, Vicksburg rallied again to tie it in the top of the sixth.

Two singles and a hit batter loaded the bases, and then two runs scored on back-to-back errors.

In the bottom of the sixth, however, Lake Cormorant manufactured a run to get what turned out to be the game-winner. Grant Mitchell led off with a single and got to second base on an error. He was bunted over to third and then scored on Craft’s sacrifice fly.

Lake Cormorant reliever Ty Agner got out of the sixth-inning jam and retired the side in order in the seventh to close out the game and the series.

Lake Cormorant (20-11) advanced to the third round to face either Ridgeland or New Hope next week.

Vicksburg finished its season with a 16-12 record. has lost 17 consecutive playoff games since 2014 and has not won a series since reaching the Class 4A championship series in 2008.