Hattie Mae Turnipseed

Published 10:06 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Hattie Mae Turnipseed, 88, who died Saturday, April 29, at her resident, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Mercy Seat M.B. Church with Rev. Frank McGriggs officiating and Rev. David Hayes will give the eulogy. Burial will be in the Turnipseed cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements.  There will be no public visitation. For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page @ Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

 

