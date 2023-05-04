Jonetta Johnson Hedrick

Published 10:04 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Jonetta Johnson Hedrick, 61,   who died Tuesday, May 2, at her residence, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Mt. Burner M.B. Church with Rev. Ray Coleman officiating. Burial will be in the Ingleside  Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday from 2 p.m. until service time at the church.

For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page @ Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

 

More Obits

Hattie Mae Turnipseed

Lucia Hawkins Brown 

Henry Lee Ozburn

Clarence Huell

Print Article