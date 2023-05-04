Jonetta Johnson Hedrick Published 10:04 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

Funeral services for Jonetta Johnson Hedrick, 61, who died Tuesday, May 2, at her residence, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Mt. Burner M.B. Church with Rev. Ray Coleman officiating. Burial will be in the Ingleside Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday from 2 p.m. until service time at the church.

For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page @ Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.