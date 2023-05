Lucia Hawkins Brown Published 2:58 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

Mrs. Lucia Hawkins Brown passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Shady Lawn Nursing Home at the age of 100. Graveside services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Pastor Mincer Minor officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.