MAAP Week: Warren Central Junior High holds testing pep rally

Published 12:45 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

Warren Central Junior High School started off the testing season with a pep rally titled Testing for Superstars.
Seventh- and eighth-grade students created their own dances, chants and songs about the MAAP state tests to perform for the student body and staff.
A special performance was given by a local artist, BE YOU aka Fred Thomas, who is also an employee of the school.
This week marks state testing week for students across Mississippi. (Photo Submitted)

