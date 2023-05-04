MAAP Week: Warren Central Junior High holds testing pep rally Published 12:45 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

Warren Central Junior High School started off the testing season with a pep rally titled Testing for Superstars.

Seventh- and eighth-grade students created their own dances, chants and songs about the MAAP state tests to perform for the student body and staff.

A special performance was given by a local artist, BE YOU aka Fred Thomas, who is also an employee of the school.

This week marks state testing week for students across Mississippi. (Photo Submitted)