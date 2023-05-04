The Post at 140: A Timeline of Success Published 3:17 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Vicksburg Post marked its 140th anniversary Thursday.

Since the first edition published by John Gordon Cashman on May 4, 1883, the newspaper has survived depressions, wars, floods, tornadoes, bad economic times, many competitive newspapers and assorted ups and downs. In 1883, Cashman’s newspaper was a bold undertaking. Vicksburg has had more than 80 papers in its long history, but this one was a success from the start, as well as being a family affair.

Perhaps founder John Gordon Cashman said it best when he said the newspaper “depends alone for support upon the goodwill and encouragement of the business interests and citizens of Vicksburg, and the people generally, and will endeavor to merit and deserve a continuance of that goodwill and encouragement which has been so freely bestowed upon the enterprise at the outset.”

Email newsletter signup

On behalf of The Post’s staff, management and all who have called the newspaper home over the years: Thank You.

Below is a timeline of The Vicksburg Post’s history, from 1883 to 2023.

1883

The first issue of The Vicksburg Evening Post was printed in a second-floor office on Washington Street between Clay and Crawford Street.

1884

Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross visited Vicksburg to help alleviate the suffering of flood victims.

1886

The J.M. White, the most palatial steamboat on the Mississippi River, burned.

1887

Louisiana veterans dedicated a monument on Monroe Street, the first to the Confederacy in Vicksburg.

1889

The Vicksburg Evening Post moved its offices from Washington Street to 408 ½ West Crawford St.

President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis, Warren County’s most famous citizen, died at age 81.

1890

The first Blue-Gray Reunion was held in Vicksburg.

1893

The Confederate monument was dedicated in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

1896

The first “motion picture” was shown in Vicksburg.

1898

William Jennings Bryan Spoke at the courthouse.

1899

Electric streetcar lines were dedicated in Vicksburg.

The worst winter in the city’s history choked the Mississippi River with ice as temperatures dropped to 10 below zero.

President William McKinley signed legislation creating the Vicksburg National Military Park.

1901

President and Mrs. William McKinley visited Vicksburg.

1902

The South’s First Lady, Varina Davis, made her last visit home to Vicksburg.

A new city hall was dedicated in Vicksburg.

1903

The Yazoo Diversion Canal was opened and once again water flowed past the city of Vicksburg.

The Massachusetts monument, the first in the Vicksburg National Military Park, was dedicated.

1906

The Pennsylvania monument in the Vicksburg National Military Park was dedicated, followed by the acceptance of the New Hampshire monument, the dedication of the Illinois monument and the Iowa monument.

1907

President Theodore Roosevelt addressed Vicksburg citizens on Court Square.

1908

General Stephen D. Lee, who defeated Sherman at Chickasaw Bayou in 1862-63 and was the first superintendent of the Vicksburg National Military Park, dies.

The Rhode Island monument was dedicated in the National Park.

1911

Dedication of Wisconsin monument in Vicksburg National Military Park.

1914

J.G. Cashman relinquished editorship of the Vicksburg Evening Post when he was appointed U.S. Marshal. Frank Cashman was named editor.

1916

Andrew Carnegie Public Library opened in Vicksburg.

Dedication ceremonies were held for the Michigan monument in the Vicksburg National Military Park.

1917

A Blue-Gray Reunion, or Peace Jubilee was held in Vicksburg.

Dedication of Missouri, New York, and Navy monuments in the Vicksburg National Military Park.

1920

The Memorial Arch was dedicated at ceremonies in Vicksburg.

1922

The North Carolina and Virginia monuments were dedicated in the Vicksburg National Military Park.

1923

The Junius Ward Johnson Memorial YMCA was dedicated here.

1925

Vicksburg Printing and Publishing Company Inc., (publisher of The Vicksburg Herald) was purchased by The Cashman family.

1927

Greatest Mississippi River Flood.

1928

The Sunday Post-Herald began.

1931

Radio Station WQBC opened in Vicksburg.

1933

First Civilian Conservation Corps Camp was established in Vicksburg National Military Park and the second CCC camp was established in November.

1935

South Carolina monument was dedicated in Vicksburg National Military Park.

1942

LeTourneau Company opened in Vicksburg.

1945

The “Festival of the Confederacy” was the first official celebration of Independence Day in Vicksburg since before 1863.

1947

General Dwight D. Eisenhower spoke from the steps of the new Courthouse.

1948

The Old Court House Museum was opened to the public.

“Gold in the Hills” was produced here for the first time by Vicksburg Little Theater with Julia Arnold as director.

The Sprague, a sternwheeler affectionately known as “Big Mama,” was given to the City of Vicksburg.

1951

Groundbreaking was held for the new building of the Vicksburg Evening Post at 920 South St. The Building was completed in March 1952.

1952

The printing press was moved to 920 South St. from 611 Crawford St.; the first issue of Vicksburg Evening Post was printed on the press at 920 South St. on April 7.

The first issue of Vicksburg Evening Post was written, composed and printed at 920 South St.

1953

The devasting tornado struck Vicksburg on Dec. 5.

1954

The Pulitzer Prize for Distinguished Local Reporting on a Deadline was awarded to The Vicksburg Sunday Post-Herald for its tornado coverage.

1957

The last issue of The Vicksburg Herald was printed on March 30.

The first issue of The Vicksburg Sunday Post was printed on April 7.

1961

Harbor Industrial Park was opened north of Vicksburg.

1964

Union gunboat the Cairo was salvaged from Yazoo River north of Vicksburg after 102 years in a muddy grave.

1965

Warren Central High School was opened.

1969

Work began on the new pressroom at the Vicksburg Evening Post building.

1970

The first issue of Vicksburg Evening Post was printed by photocomposition and offset process on Goss Urbanite press.

1973

I-20 Bridge over the Mississippi River was opened.

1974

The Steamboat Sprague burned.

Excavation was completed of Fort St. Pierre, the earliest European settlement in Mississippi, located 10 miles north of Vicksburg.

Ground was broken for Grand Gulf Nuclear Plant at Port Gibson, Miss.

1975

The Vicksburg Evening Post installed two new units on the Goss Urbanite press, increasing capacity to 56 pages.

1981

Construction began on the new advertising office addition and remodeling of the Vicksburg Evening Post building.

A Mycro-Tek front-end system was installed at Vicksburg Evening Post.

The first issue of Vicksburg Evening Post was printed using a new front-end system. (November 19)

1982

An Associated Press dish antenna was installed atop the Vicksburg Evening Post building to receive wire reports from satellites in space.

1983

The Vicksburg Evening Post celebrates 100 years of publication by five generations of the Cashman family.

1993

The Vicksburg Post celebrates 110 years.

1996

The Vicksburg Evening Post changes its name to The Vicksburg Post and moves to Post Plaza on North Frontage Road.

2000

The Vicksburg Post began putting some of its news content on the internet.

2003

The Vicksburg Post celebrates its 120th year.

2013

The Vicksburg Post was sold to Boone Newsmedia, ending 130 years of ownership and operation by the Cashman family of Vicksburg.

2020

In the middle of the COVID-19 Pandemic, The Vicksburg Post moves from Post Plaza to its current location, 1106 Washington St. in Downtown Vicksburg.

2023

The Vicksburg Evening Post celebrates 140 years of publication as Mississippi’s Best Community Newspaper.