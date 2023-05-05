Old Post Files April 5, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Louis Harrison of Edwards is visiting Vicksburg friends. • John Fisher goes to Laurel for the funeral director’s meeting.

Email newsletter signup

90 years ago: 1933

Phillip Habeeb is elected president of the Tri-State Demolay organization at the annual meeting in Memphis. • Father McAlphine, former assistant at St. Paul Catholic Church, is here from Water Valley.

80 years ago: 1943

Harrison Stewart, former resident, dies in Washington, D.C. • Bill Lauderdale, stationed at San Diego, is here visiting his parents.

70 years ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Collins announce the birth of a daughter, Sandra, on May 9. • Mayor Pat Kelly and Aldermen J.J. Williamson and Frank Garvey are re-elected.

60 years ago: 1963

Roy M. DePriest passes away. • Mr. and Mrs. Ray Pickens of Lorman announced the birth of a daughter, Anita Carol, on May 10. • Mrs. H.E. Taylor is installed as president of the Eliza Fox School PTA. • Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Carter II announced the birth of a son on May 11.

50 years ago: 1973

Mrs. H.L. Purviance announces the opening of Olive Purviance Real Estate Agency. • Patricia Burns Dennis presents a senior organ recital at the First Baptist Church. • The two-story residence of Jesse Gordon catches on fire.

40 years ago: 1983

Robert EdwardCox of Edwards dies.

30 years ago: 1993

Vicksburg Inc. has received a $25,000 grant as part of a Fannie Mae Foundation Maxwell Award of Excellence for its Project Hope housing initiative. • Anthony and Debbie Robertson of Vicksburg announce the birth of a son, Marcus Deshun.

20 years ago: 2003

Vicksburg police Chief Tommy Moffett says officers will be evaluated on 15 criteria for a merit pay increase. • Funeral services are held for Mrs. Francis P. Hanes. • Walter Alexander “Alex” Rouse celebrates his first birthday.

10 years ago: 2013

There are 250 women who were documented as fighting in the war, but some historians estimate there may have been thousands on Union and Confederate lines, Shelby Harriel told about 30 people at Vicksburg National Military Park. • Storm drain valves along the city’s floodwall were being closed as the Mississippi River crept higher overnight on its way to a possible crest at flood stage.