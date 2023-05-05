OUR OPINION: Thank a teacher this week and every week Published 8:00 am Friday, May 5, 2023

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, which not-so-conveniently falls on state testing week.

This coincidence considered, it’s more important than ever to take time out of our days to thank a teacher — whether they’re someone who guided you through high school or your child or grandchild is in their classroom.

It doesn’t have to be a large gift or a grand gesture. It costs zero dollars to say, “Thank you.”

Email newsletter signup

Perhaps you can call a teacher, or write a note of thanks on their Facebook wall. Several local businesses are offering discounts this week and specials on products for teachers.

Teachers love our children like their own and devote hours of their days to making students’ lives better and arming them with the knowledge to succeed. They go the extra mile for our children, spending Saturdays at the ballpark or dance competitions. Even after school, many can be found tutoring students who need extra attention.

Tell our teachers you appreciate them, but go one step further: Make sure they know you’re on their team. Show them that what they do every day means something — that they are worthy of the praise they’re getting this week and every week.

Teachers aren’t just babysitters in front of whiteboards. They’re referees, judges, juries, coaches, advocates, friends, inspirations, role models and much more.

And between our local public and private schools, the Vicksburg and Warren County community is blessed enough to have some of the best teachers out there.