Trash burning spreads to wooded area near Wabash and Sky Farm Published 12:43 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a small wildfire around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Sky Farm Avenue.

Fire Chief Derrick Stamps told the Post that some individuals were burning trash and the fire spread beyond their control. The fire then spread to a wooded area. However, Engine 6 extinguished the fire and stayed on the scene to ensure that the flames would not rekindle.

Stamps added that the individuals who started the fire did not call the city ahead of time to get permission to burn.