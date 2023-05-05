Two Vicksburg parents recognized for public education advocacy efforts Published 10:54 am Friday, May 5, 2023

The Parents’ Campaign has named Toni Lowe-Fisher and Shelley Tingle, both of Vicksburg, the organization’s Members of the Quarter in recognition of their outstanding advocacy on behalf of public education in Mississippi.

Lowe-Fisher is the parent of a child in the Vicksburg-Warren School District and believes that the important work of strengthening public education will have a lasting impact on many thousands of Mississippi children, including her son. She supports her community through numerous volunteer organizations and assists other public school parents in advocating for full funding of public education.

Tingle has long supported public schools in her community and began playing an integral role in statewide public education advocacy in 2015. The mother of three graduates of Vicksburg-Warren schools, she worked to establish specialty STEM camps for students in her school district, was an active supporter of her children’s schools and extracurricular activities, and continues to coordinate strategic community partnerships to support the district.

The Parents’ Campaign recognizes exceptional advocates from its statewide membership four times each year, lifting up the ways members champion public schools and acknowledging their efforts with a $50 Visa gift card in appreciation for all the ways they improve the lives of public school children.