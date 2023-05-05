Vicksburg man arrested for robbery of LaPlace pharmacy

Roy Williams of Vicksburg was arrested on May 4 in connection with the robbery of a LaPlace, La., pharmacy.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to Walgreens on West Airline Highway in LaPlace in reference to a robbery.

Upon arrival, officers learned a male subject, later identified as Williams, entered the store and purchased a pack of Band-Aids. When the cashier attempted to give him change, Williams reached over the counter and grabbed the cash from the drawer.

Williams then fled from the store, driving a vehicle last seen westbound on I-10. No one was injured during the robbery.

Information about the robbery was shared with surrounding agencies. Subsequently, Williams was apprehended by deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The money removed from the business was found to be in Williams’ possession at the time of his arrest.

Williams was charged with simple robbery. At this time, he is being held by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office due to outstanding charges in Ascension Parish.