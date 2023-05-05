Warren County Land Records April 24 to May 1

Published 12:45 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period April 24 to May 1.

Warranty Deeds
*Andrews Dianne Ivey and James Griffith James, Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 34, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Steven Wayne Andrews and Kelly Andrews to Jacob Michael Cochran, Lot 22, Lakeland Village.

*Robert N. Armstrong and Marilyn G. Armstrong to Robyn Adair Armstrong Jennings, Lot 50, Lake Forest No. 1.

*Tommye L. Barnett to John W. Massey, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Michael Lee Lewis and Teresa L. Lewis to Eron Blake Barnette and Whitney Claire Barnette, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 9, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Bettie Margaret Bowen and Julia Ann Bowen Nosser to Max Howard Shows and Sabrina Shows, Block A, Lot 12, Marion Park No. 2.

*William Christopher Strohm and Marcia Marie Strohm Duggar to Tyler Scott Jennings and Hannah Marie Jennings, Lot 46-F, Sylvan Flats.

*Ernest McLellan and Renee McLellan to Christopher Dulaney and Christy Sylvester, Block A, Part of Lot 9 and 10, Hawkins Subdivision.

*Maurice Wayne Evans to Rachel N. Harrell and Chadwick Tyler Harrell, Part of Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Susan Froetschel and Nicholas R. Olsen to Dora L. Smith and Charles Smith Sr., Part of Lot 1 and 2, Southside Land Co.; Part of Lot 47, Union Bank.

*Joseph B. Minter and Heather Minter to Victor Manuel Garcia Jr., Lot 21, Prospect Place.

*William Nicholas Jones and Karen B. Jones to Clair Gamble Hale and Huntington L. Hale, Lot 46, Belle Meade No. 1.

*John W. Massey, Zena F. Keen and Samuel W. Massey to Integrity Service LLC, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Integrity Service LLC to Malaina Womble, Lot 11, Whispering Pines No. 1.

*Michael W. Koestler and Cynthia D. Koestler to David Nettes Lichlyter, Lot 2, Cynthia Heights Subdivision.

*Kelly Michelle Mitchell to Jason Larson, John Schwarz and Heather Schwarz, Part of Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*William A. Lewis and Janet L. Lewis to Stephen William Patton, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*L2G Real Tree Investment LLC to Mick Moses Transport LLC, Lot 17 and Part of Lot 16, National Park Addition.

*Cody Rushing and Rachel Rushing to Mary Renee McLellan and Ernest William McLellan, Lot 43, Forrest Cove Part 1.

*Tommy E. Tankersley and Dana L. Tankersley to Joseph Bryan Minter and Heather, Part of 20 and 21, Baum.

*Durwood L. Tadlock and Maurice J. Tadlock to Durwood and Maurice Tadlock Revocable Trust to Travis Thornell and Valera Thornell, Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Waleed Altuwaiti to Guaranty Bank, Lots 251 and 252, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

*Gaishan Realty Services and Proper to BankPlus Loan Operations, Lot 5 and 6, North End.

*Paul K. Barlow and Sheri T. Little to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Eron Blake Barnette and Whitney Claire Barnette to Cornerstone Home Lending, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 9, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*William David Blackledge and Jan A. Blackledge to RiverHills Bank, Block B, Lot 2, Lightcap Extension.

*Khalia Sintel Bowman-Davis to Newrez LLC, Block 10, Lot 61 and 66, James Noe.

*Arthur Boyd and Sophiea Major Boyd to Cadence Bank, Lot 2, The Pony Farm Subdivision Part 1.

*Courtany Danielle Buckley and Chad Michael Buckley, Part of Section 1, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Lot 45, Hawkins Subdivision Resurvey No. 3.

*Travis Thornell and Valera Thornell to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Deborah Kim Jones to Cadence Bank, Lot 3, White Oak.

*Judy Harrell to Cadence Bank, Part of Lot 1, Magnolia Plantation.

*Cappaert Rei LLC to Delta Bank, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Jacob Michael Cochran to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 22, Lakeland Village.

*I Can Fly Ministries to Delta Bank, Block 61, Part of Lot 293, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Paul A. Donovan to Theresa Ann Donovan to Mortgage Electronic Registration, Northeast ¼ of Section 7, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Christopher A. Dulaney and Christy Sylvester to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 9 and 10, Hawkins Subdivision.

*Markham Ralph Elliott and Mary Katherine Elliott to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 29 and 30, Willow Creek Subdivision No. 2.

*David Nettles Lichlyter to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 2, Cynthia Heights Subdivision.

*Mary Renee McLellan and Ernest William McLellan, Lot 43, Forrest Cove Part 1.

*Victor Manuel Garcia Jr. to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 21, Prospect Place.

*Walnut Hill Properties LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Block 43, Part of Lot 246, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65; Block 43, Part of 247, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Claire Gamble Hale to Mississippi Home Corporation, Lot 46, Belle Meade No. 1.

*Claire Gamble Hale and Huntington L. Hale to Mortgage Electronic Registration, Lot 46, Belle Meade No. 1.

*James G. Hall to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 43, Wirt Adams.

*Malcolm L. Harris and Rosie D. Harris to RiverHills Bank, Block 1, Lot 4, Pecan Grove Subdivision.

*Robert Hudson and Cynthia R. Hudson to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 47, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Tyler Scott Jennings and Hannah Marie Jennings to Mortgage Electronic Registration, Lot 46-F, Sylvan Flats.

*Thomas Wesley Kirklin to Paige S. Kirklin to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 25, Lake Park Estate No. 6.

*Matthew Ledbetter and Tina Ledbetter to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*David Nettles Lichlyter to Mississippi Home Corporation, Lot 2, Cynthia Heights Subdivision.

*Mick Moses Transport LLC to L2G Real Tree Investments LLC, Lot 17 and Part of Lot 16, National Park Addition.

*Sylvester Walker to Wanda Lynn Masters, Block 52, East ½ of Lot 264, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Joseph Bryan Minter and Heather Minter to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 20 to 21, Baum.

*Malania Womble to Mississippi Home Corporation, Lot 11, Whispering Pines No. 1.

*Jondenise Reed to Mortgage Electronic Registration, Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Janice M. Williams to New Day Financial LLC, Lot 43, Cottonwood Subdivision Part two.

Marriage Licenses

*Eric Nelson Adcock, 38, Mississippi, to Sarah Ayn Summerford, 31, Arkansas.

*Percy Wilson, 36, Mississippi, to Courtney Lashun Marie Goldsberry, 28, Mississippi.

*Joshua Nino Rumbley, 35, Florida, to Jessica Lange Legg, 31, Mississippi.

*Gabriel Lane Bufkin, 28, Mississippi, to Kori Leigh-Anne Screws, 26, Mississippi.

*Miles Gregory Harris, 21, Mississippi, to Emily Claire Jamison, 22, Mississippi.

