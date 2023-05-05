WC-Gulfport baseball, MHSAA track meet postponed by rain Published 5:51 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The rain that was scattered across Mississippi on Friday also scattered the schedule for a couple of Warren County sports teams.

Warren Central had Game 2 of its MHSAA Class 6A baseball playoff series at Gulfport rained out on Friday night. It will now be played Saturday at 6 p.m. on the Coast.

Gulfport leads the best-of-three series 1-0. If Warren Central wins Saturday, then the winner-take-all Game 3 will be Monday at 6 p.m. at Viking Field in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg High’s track and field team will wait even longer to compete. The Mississippi High School Activities Association postponed the Class 1A, 3A and 5A state meets that had been scheduled for Friday at Pearl High School. They will now by held Wednesday, May 10.

Field events, as well as the 4×800 meter relay and 3,200 meter runs, will begin at 11 a.m. All other running events will start at 3 p.m.

The MHSAA Class 2A, 4A and 6A meets are still scheduled for Saturday at Pearl. They will follow the same time schedule as the 1A/3A/5A meet.

Vicksburg High has more than a dozen athletes competing in the Class 5A meet, and Warren Central has several in the Class 6A meet.

Among Mississippi’s college baseball teams, Southern Miss also announced that it is moving its Saturday home game vs. South Alabama up two hours to noon in anticipation of rain moving through the Hattiesburg area later in the day.