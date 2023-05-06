Four injured in shooting at Vicksburg night club Published 8:25 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

Four people were shot at Jacques, 1320 Levee St., Saturday night, according to Vicksburg police.

According to police reports, the shooting occurred about midnight.

One person was treated at the scene by Vicksburg Fire Department paramedics and released, while another was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Police said two others were taken to UMMC by private vehicle. The extent of the injuries to all four is unknown at this time.

Police said two people are being held in connection with shooting but no charges have been filed.

The case remains under investigation and more information will be released at a later time.