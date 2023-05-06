Frazier, Rigdon to wed July 22, 2023 Published 4:00 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

The engagement of Olivia Tess Frazier to Sebastian Ables Rigdon, both of Starkville, is announced today.

The wedding will be at 6:30 p.m. on July 22, 2023, at Crawford Street United Methodist Church. A reception will follow at the B’nai B’rith Literary Club.

Miss Frazier is the daughter of the Rev. Dr. and Mrs. Walter Lee Frazier of Vicksburg. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Lee Frazier of Yulee Fla. and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Franklin Cowart Sr. of Vicksburg.

Mr. Rigdon is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jon Eric Parker of Starkville, Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Neil Rigdon of Denton, Texas, and Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Stuart Rutherford. He is the grandson of Mr. Charles Ables, of Decatur, Miss. Nancy Bailey Hopkins of Vaiden and Mr. and Mrs. Denis Rigdon of Duncan, Okla.

The bride-elect is a 2016 graduate of Warren Central High School, where she was a High Honor Graduate with Distinction, a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, served as cheer captain and was selected for the Norseman Award. She is a 2020 Cum Laude graduate of Mississippi State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Interior Design. Miss Frazier was a member of the MSU Pom Squad, the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity, and the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). She worked at Something Southern in Starkville and is currently employed at BLDD Architects.

The groom-elect is a 2012 graduate of Starkville Academy, a 2017 graduate of East Mississippi Community College, where he earned an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Engineering Technology, Drafting and Design and a 2023 graduate of Mississippi State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Building Construction Science and a minor in business administration. He is a member of the Sigma Lamba Chi Honor Society and the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). Mr. Rigdon has accepted a position with Wells & Wells Construction in Champaign, Ill.