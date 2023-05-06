FRAZIER: We can’t Chill when it comes to mental health awareness Published 4:00 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

Chillin’ in the Hills is another local race, and its proceeds help support the Grace Christian Counseling Center, the non-profit organization in which hubby is the executive director.

Since its inception 14 years ago, Chill in the Hills, now known as Chillin’ in the Hills, has been held in January, hence the “chill” in the hills. And while the T-shirts are adorable – a snowman wearing tennis shoes and running – a race in January has been hit and miss – mostly miss.

January in Mississippi is not just “chilly”; it’s rainy. And rain is a surefire deterrent for any outdoor event.

So, to hopefully garner more support and funding for an organization that provides counseling services to those who otherwise could not afford it, the Grace Christian Counseling Center decided to hold the race in May and call it “Chillin’ in the Hills.” Isn’t that just perfect?

The “Chillin’ in the Hills” fundraiser will offer a 5K run and walk and there will be a one-mile fun run for kids.

You may think I am just pumping up this race because of hubby — I am, but more importantly, I would like to emphasize the importance of mental health.

While we have no problem talking about our physical health, the mention of “mental health” has been taboo. This mum’s the word attitude is becoming detrimental.

Just this week, the U.S. Surgeon General compared the risk of loneliness to smoking more than half a pack of cigarettes a day, and we know how deadly smoking can be.

Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control, for ages 10 to 24, suicide is the third-leading cause of death. More teenagers and young adults die from suicide than from cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza and chronic lung disease combined.

Every day in the U.S. there are on average more than 5,400 suicide attempts by young people in grades seven through 12.

According to mayfieldclinic.com, “The brain is the source of all the qualities that define our humanity. The brain is the crown jewel of the human body,” yet we are too worried about what other people might think if we were to seek out health for mental well-being.

Insurance companies need to get on board, too. It is just wrong that some companies don’t provide mental health services while there are others that put a limit on how many counseling sessions they will cover.

Can you imagine having limited sessions for a general practitioner or cardiologist? And what about a pediatrician? With four children, there were more visits to Dr. Debbie’s office than I could count.

Grace Christian Counseling Center works on a sliding scale, so anyone seeking help can receive it, whether they have insurance or not.

The Chilling in the Hills race is scheduled for May 13 and will start on Belmont Street. For those interested in signing up early they can go to 2023 — Chillin’ in the Hills — Race Roster — Registration, Marketing, Fundraising or call 601-636-5703.

Mental Health Awareness Month is recognized in May, a good time for a race.