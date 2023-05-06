Old Post Files May 6, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Henry Noland and Florence Martin secure a marriage license. • The Matinee Musical Club forms a choral society. • W.C. Parish leaves for his annual Michigan trip.

90 years ago: 1933

Lt. Gov. Dennis Murphree makes an address at the Jett School commencement. • Pupils of the fifth grade Speed Street School present, “The Story of our Nation.” • Dr. A.J. Holt dies in Florida.

80 years ago: 1943

Andrew Setaro, who recently underwent surgery at the infirmary, is doing nicely. • Wilson Carroll, Dr. George Street and Lawrence Warner are named to the All-Saints’ College board of trustees. • Lorraine Ratcliffe is leaving to report for duty with the WAVES.

70 years ago: 1953

Alderman Frank Garvey is visiting his brother in Birmingham, Ala. • George Smiles is visiting in Cleveland, Ohio, his former home. • Dr. Lucien Ferris returns from the state medical meeting in Biloxi. • Funeral services are held for Donald Collins.

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. Felix Joffrion leaves to visit her son, Lt. Felix Joffrion Jr., who is stationed at Nuremburg, Germany. • Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Lloyd announce the birth of a daughter, Melinda, on May 7. • Louis Sorrells dies.

50 years ago: 1973

First National Bank becomes the first in Vicksburg to announce plans to install a machine to offer its customers 11 banking services 24 hours a day. • Dale O’Brien will run for alderman. • John and Trip Hadad open their new business, Hadad’s Outdoor World.

40 years ago: 1983

James Marion “Jimmy” Boyd receives his bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi. • Miranda Tunnell is 6.

30 years ago: 1993

A city building inspector’s decision to keep a recycling company from doing business here is overruled by Vicksburg’s Zoning Board of Appeals. • A cultural center at the former St. Francis Xavier Academy and Sisters of Mercy convent will become a reality. • Russell Davis Sr. Bolton resident, dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Seventeen of 72 Vicksburg police officers take an optional test to win annual bonus. • Marvel Ward Hall, Vicksburg resident, dies.

10 years ago: 2013

Turnout was light as most of the city’s 11 polling locations as voters took the first step toward determining who will hold Vicksburg’s three elective offices for the next four years. • Members of Fidelty Elks Lodge No. 507 at 916 Walnut St., have 45 days to prepare a plan to repair the building or have it razed.