Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

Warren Central high jumper Jonathan Henderson won the MHSAA Class 6A South State title on May 1 with a height of 6 feet, 10 inches.

Henderson will compete in the Class 6A state meet Saturday, May 13 at Pearl High School. The meet begins at 11 a.m., and Henderson is scheduled to compete at approximately 12:30 p.m.