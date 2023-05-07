Voting is open in The Post’s Athlete of the Week contest

Published 2:00 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

Voting is under way for The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

This week’s nominees are all track athletes — Jake Brister (St. Aloysius), Jase Jung (Porter’s Chapel), Jonathan Henderson (Warren Central) and Rodrianna Hall (Vicksburg).

Brister finished fourth in the boys’ discus at the MAIS Class 5A state meet on May 5.

Jung won two bronze medals, in the boys’ high jump and 4×400 meter relay, at the MAIS Class 3A state meet on May 5 and 6.

Henderson cleared a height of 6 feet, 8 inches to win the MHSAA Class 6A boys’ high jump championship on May 6.

Hall won the girls’ long jump, and had two top-four finishes in the triple jump and high jump, at the MHSAA Class 5A North State meet on May 1.

Voting is open until midnight Tuesday at this link. You can vote more than once; and you can vote once per hour until the deadline.

