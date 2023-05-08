Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program earns national accreditation Published 9:20 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Vicksburg has been selected as one of the Main Street communities in Mississippi that have been designated as Accredited Main Street America programs for meeting rigorous performance standards.

Each year, Main Street America and the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs and their steadfast dedication to nurturing economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, Interim President and CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”

Email newsletter signup

“Receiving National Main Street Accreditation is a prestigious designation and we congratulate each of these communities in Mississippi for this significant achievement,” said Michelle Jones, MMSA Board President. “Main Street programs play a strategic role in making Mississippi more competitive by being a catalyst for economic development.”

The MMSA staff evaluates each local Main Street organization’s performance annually and works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards.

To qualify for Accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets.