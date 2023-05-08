Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation celebrates first anniversary in Vicksburg

Published 8:42 am Monday, May 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation celebrates one year of service to the Vicksburg community.

One year after opening, the Medgar and Angela Scott Community Life Center, the nonprofit organization celebrated by hosting a three-day event with the community.

The weekend-long event comprised a Friday evening adult mixer with live music, food and drinks, a silent auction, cards and dominoes tournaments. On Saturday and Sunday, they hosted a jazz brunch.

The staff is excited about all of the accomplishments over the past year and looks forward to serving more community members in the coming year.

The Medgar and Angela Scott Community Life Center is located at 2710 Sherman Ave. and has programs that serve youth, adults and senior citizens.

