Portion of Redwood Road open for thru traffic after months-long closure Published 3:14 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

A portion of Redwood Road that was closed in February is now reopened, District 1 Warren County Supervisor Edward Herring said Monday.

The closed portion of the project was supposed to last an estimated two weeks when it was implemented on Feb. 21, but a series of setbacks led to a two-and-a-half-month closure. The Board of Supervisors as a whole expressed frustration over the issues, citing excuses made to the county by Joe McGee Construction.

“First of all, apologies that the road closure stage of this repair went longer than we were informed it would,” Herring said in a statement. “This section of roadway has plagued the community with mudslides and falling trees for years. The decision was made to make long-lasting repairs and stop the patching.

Email newsletter signup

“As I, too, advocated for this work, I knew we would take a few bumps and bruises but it would be worth it when all is completed,” Herring added. “There is still some work remaining to complete the project but now the road is open and the piles are driven and hopefully it will be many, many years before major work is needed in this area.”

The affected portion is approximately half a mile between Jeffers Hollow and Keen Cole Roads.