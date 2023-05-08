THE VOICE: Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand advances to Live Performance Rounds
Published 10:12 pm Monday, May 8, 2023
- Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand sings at Vicksburg’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza in 2021. Brand is a contestant on the current season of NBC's reality singing show "The Voice." (File/The Vicksburg Post)
Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand has advanced on to the Live Performance rounds of “The Voice.”
Brand and D. Smooth were both chosen from the five competitors who had made it to the playoff rounds on team (Kelly) Clarkson.
During Monday night’s competition, Brand sang “Bring On the Rain” which was recorded by American country music artist Jo Dee Messina.
In a rehearsal prior to the performance, Brand brought Clarkson to tears with her rendition of the song. The 2021 Miss Mississippi also said in an interview following the rehearsal with Clarkson, that she has struggled for the last couple of years finding herself.
“I almost didn’t audition for the show because I didn’t feel like I was good enough. I went through a really difficult time finding myself over the last couple of years, of having this dream (of auditioning for “The Voice”) and wanting to accomplish it, but just truly not believing in myself,” Brand said.
With Brand advancing to the Live Performance shows, the former state title holder will now compete against the remaining seven competitors during a live broadcast. The television audience will then have the opportunity to vote for their favorite artists.
Brand is a Meridian native. In addition to being crowned Miss Mississippi in 2021, she also won the title of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen in 2017.
