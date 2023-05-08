THE VOICE: Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand set to compete in playoff competition
Published 3:12 pm Monday, May 8, 2023
- Holly Brand reacts after being named Miss Mississippi in 2021. Brand is one of the contestants on this season of the reality singing show "The Voice" on NBC. (File/The Vicksburg Post/Chris Todd)
All eyes will be on former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand tonight as she competes in the final night of playoffs on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Last week, during the first round of the playoff competitions, Blake Shelton’s and Chance the Rapper’s teams performed. Tonight, it will be Niall Horan’s and Kelly Clarkson’s teams who will compete.
Brand is on Team Clarkson.
During the playoff rounds, the five competitors who are left on each team perform and at the end of the show, two from each of Horan’s and Clarkson’s teams will be chosen to move on to the semifinals where they will compete in the Live Performance Shows.
Once the Live Performance Shows, begin the eight will compete against each other weekly during a live broadcast and the television audience will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite artists.
“The Voice” will be televised on NBC at 7 p.m.
