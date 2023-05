Warren Central High School dismissing early due to partial power outage Published 9:12 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Due to a partial power outage, Warren Central High School Students will dismiss early Monday morning for the remainder of the day.

Car riders will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m. and bus riders will be dismissed at 9:45 a.m.

There is power in the cafeteria, the Vicksburg Warren School District said, so students will be able to receive breakfast before leaving school.