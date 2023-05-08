Warren County man who set woman on fire sentenced to 10 years

Published 10:45 am Monday, May 8, 2023

By John Surratt

Samuel Purvis Coley III

A Warren County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault-domestic violence involving an Aug. 27, 2022, incident in which he set a woman on fire.

Ninth District Circuit Judge M. James Chaney sentenced Samuel Purvis Coley III, 30, on Friday in circuit court. Chaney sentenced Coley to 15 years in prison with 10 to serve and five years post-release supervision.

According to Warren County Sheriff’s office reports, Vicksburg 911 received a call from the Merit Health River Region Emergency Department just before 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 of last year, stating that they were treating a 32-year-old woman who arrived by private vehicle and suffering from burns that she said she received during an assault.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

An investigation indicated that she and Coley had a dispute and he poured rubbing alcohol on her and set it on fire. The victim suffered non-life-threatening burns on her upper body and legs. She was treated in the emergency department and later released. Coley was arrested later that day.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Portion of Redwood Road open for thru traffic after months-long closure

THE VOICE: Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand set to compete in playoff competition

LEGACY STATUS: Bowmar, Bovina Elementary Schools earn worldwide recognition through Leader In Me

Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program earns national accreditation

Print Article