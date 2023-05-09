Early Eugene Ragsdale Published 1:47 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Mr. Early Eugene Ragsdale passed away on May 2, 2023, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was 65. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.