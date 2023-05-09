High school senior designs new Chillin’ in the Hills Race logo

Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Alana Brown stands by a poster advertising the Chillin' in the Hills 5K run and walk. Brown, a graduating senior at Micah's Mission, designed the new logo for the Grace Christian Counseling Center's fundraiser. (Photo Submitted)

May is not the time of year one would expect to see a snowman. But with help from a high school senior, Gracie the Snow Woman is ready for warmer weather.

For the past 14 years, Gracie the Snow Woman served as the logo for the Grace Christian Counseling Center’s Chill in the Hills road race fundraiser held in January. But after repeated years of inclement weather, the counseling center board decided to move the event to May with hopes of more conducive weather.

And in doing so, Gracie will now be Chillin’ in the Hills thanks to Alana Brown, a 2023 graduate of Micah’s Mission.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

“Grace Counseling Center asked if I would draw Gracie the Snow Woman in some kind of summer attire,” Brown said, and in doing so she created a colorful image — one in which Gracie even has a cool glass of lemonade in hand.

Drawing Gracie the Snow Woman was right up Brown’s alley, she said.

“I enjoy Anime (a type of animation) and cartoons such as Sonic, Ninja Turtles and Soul Eater, to just name a few. That is where I get my inspiration,” Brown said.

Brown said she became interested in drawing after receiving some art supplies.

“I got into drawing when I was 11 years old when I got my first set of drawing utensils and have never stopped,” she said. “Drawing and creating different characters is my outlet to express myself. I really enjoy animating these characters to explain their backstories and embody my emotions. This is my form of self-therapy.”

In addition to Brown’s creative drawing skills, Emily Williams, who is the founder and executive director of Micah’s Mission, said Brown was able to enhance her image by using computer software.

At the start of 2023, Micah’s Mission, which is a non-profit micro-school that offers educational opportunities to children with learning differences, received $2,500 from the United Way of West Central Mississippi’s Community Investment Grant.

This money, Williams said, went toward the school’s graphic design technology for students as well as it being used as a class elective.

“Alana also created Gracie in Micah’s sailboat on the tablets with the software United Way granted,” Williams said. “It’s amazing how she used two different ways to create (free hand and with technology). Gracie is simply amazing.”

The Chillin’ in the Hills 5K race and walk and 1-mile fun run get underway beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Martin’s at Midtown on Belmont Street. The entry fee is $25 and online registration is available through raceroster.com. Late registration will be available May 12 from 4 to 7 p.m., and May 13 from 7 to 7:45 a.m. at Martin’s at Midtown. A craft fair will also be offered in conjunction with the race. Nearly 20 vendors will be on hand Saturday, selling their wares that include jewelry, candles, body products, woodwork and paintings. Food vendors will also be on sight.

The craft fair will run until 3 p.m.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

‘Its going to take a while’: Investigation into Jacques’ shooting continues

WICKER: Yazoo Pumps proposal essential for economic development in South Delta

THE VOICE: Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand advances to Live Performance Rounds

Portion of Redwood Road open for thru traffic after months-long closure

Print Article