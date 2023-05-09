High school senior designs new Chillin’ in the Hills Race logo Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

May is not the time of year one would expect to see a snowman. But with help from a high school senior, Gracie the Snow Woman is ready for warmer weather.

For the past 14 years, Gracie the Snow Woman served as the logo for the Grace Christian Counseling Center’s Chill in the Hills road race fundraiser held in January. But after repeated years of inclement weather, the counseling center board decided to move the event to May with hopes of more conducive weather.

And in doing so, Gracie will now be Chillin’ in the Hills thanks to Alana Brown, a 2023 graduate of Micah’s Mission.

“Grace Counseling Center asked if I would draw Gracie the Snow Woman in some kind of summer attire,” Brown said, and in doing so she created a colorful image — one in which Gracie even has a cool glass of lemonade in hand.

Drawing Gracie the Snow Woman was right up Brown’s alley, she said.

“I enjoy Anime (a type of animation) and cartoons such as Sonic, Ninja Turtles and Soul Eater, to just name a few. That is where I get my inspiration,” Brown said.

Brown said she became interested in drawing after receiving some art supplies.

“I got into drawing when I was 11 years old when I got my first set of drawing utensils and have never stopped,” she said. “Drawing and creating different characters is my outlet to express myself. I really enjoy animating these characters to explain their backstories and embody my emotions. This is my form of self-therapy.”

In addition to Brown’s creative drawing skills, Emily Williams, who is the founder and executive director of Micah’s Mission, said Brown was able to enhance her image by using computer software.

At the start of 2023, Micah’s Mission, which is a non-profit micro-school that offers educational opportunities to children with learning differences, received $2,500 from the United Way of West Central Mississippi’s Community Investment Grant.

This money, Williams said, went toward the school’s graphic design technology for students as well as it being used as a class elective.

“Alana also created Gracie in Micah’s sailboat on the tablets with the software United Way granted,” Williams said. “It’s amazing how she used two different ways to create (free hand and with technology). Gracie is simply amazing.”

The Chillin’ in the Hills 5K race and walk and 1-mile fun run get underway beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Martin’s at Midtown on Belmont Street. The entry fee is $25 and online registration is available through raceroster.com. Late registration will be available May 12 from 4 to 7 p.m., and May 13 from 7 to 7:45 a.m. at Martin’s at Midtown. A craft fair will also be offered in conjunction with the race. Nearly 20 vendors will be on hand Saturday, selling their wares that include jewelry, candles, body products, woodwork and paintings. Food vendors will also be on sight.

The craft fair will run until 3 p.m.