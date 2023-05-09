‘Its going to take a while’: Investigation into Jacques’ shooting continues Published 10:40 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Vicksburg police are continuing their investigation into Friday night’s shooting of four security guards during a fight outside Jacques’ nightclub, 1320 Levee St.

“We’re still watching video footage; we’ve got video footage from different angles, different areas,” Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said. “We’ve got to put faces together; it’s going to take a while.”

She said investigators are working to determine how the incident started and continuing to interview witnesses from the bar. Jones said, however, the shooting was not a drive-by shooting and occurred in the parking lot. She added that at this time officers are not sure how many shots were fired.

Email newsletter signup

According to police reports, officers were called to a report of a shooting at Jacques’ before midnight Friday night.

One of the security guards was treated at the scene by Vicksburg Fire Department paramedics and released, while another was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Police said two others were taken to UMMC by private vehicle. The extent of the injuries to all four is unknown at this time. No other people were injured.

Officers took two people into custody in connection with the shooting, but no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting. One individual detained by the police department was arrested on outstanding misdemeanor warrants, however.

Jones said Saturday that no action was taken against Jacques’ following the late-night shooting, saying the security guards acted properly.

“They did their job,” she said.

Jones said she met with Jacques’ manager several days before the shooting to discuss the club’s security plans.

The decision marks a difference from the city’s actions last year when an altercation took place outside the bar at its former location on Washington Street in downtown Vicksburg. The bar was closed by the city, and a series of lawsuits followed. All were settled out of court.