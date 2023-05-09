‘Its going to take a while’: Investigation into Jacques’ shooting continues

Published 10:40 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By John Surratt

Four security guards were shot in the parking lot outside Jacques' nightclub, 3210 Levee St., just before midnight on May 5. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)

Vicksburg police are continuing their investigation into Friday night’s shooting of four security guards during a fight outside Jacques’ nightclub, 1320 Levee St.

“We’re still watching video footage; we’ve got video footage from different angles, different areas,” Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said. “We’ve got to put faces together; it’s going to take a while.”

She said investigators are working to determine how the incident started and continuing to interview witnesses from the bar. Jones said, however, the shooting was not a drive-by shooting and occurred in the parking lot. She added that at this time officers are not sure how many shots were fired.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

According to police reports, officers were called to a report of a shooting at Jacques’ before midnight Friday night.

One of the security guards was treated at the scene by Vicksburg Fire Department paramedics and released, while another was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Police said two others were taken to UMMC by private vehicle. The extent of the injuries to all four is unknown at this time. No other people were injured.

Officers took two people into custody in connection with the shooting, but no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting. One individual detained by the police department was arrested on outstanding misdemeanor warrants, however.

Jones said Saturday that no action was taken against Jacques’ following the late-night shooting, saying the security guards acted properly.

“They did their job,” she said.

Jones said she met with Jacques’ manager several days before the shooting to discuss the club’s security plans.

The decision marks a difference from the city’s actions last year when an altercation took place outside the bar at its former location on Washington Street in downtown Vicksburg. The bar was closed by the city, and a series of lawsuits followed. All were settled out of court.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

High school senior designs new Chillin’ in the Hills Race logo

WICKER: Yazoo Pumps proposal essential for economic development in South Delta

THE VOICE: Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand advances to Live Performance Rounds

Portion of Redwood Road open for thru traffic after months-long closure

Print Article