Sharon Denise Montgomery Mackey Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Mrs. Sharon Denise Montgomery Mackey passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. She was 59. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Second Baptist Church in Port Gibson, MS with Pastor Charles Reed officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on May 13, 2023, from noon until the hour of the service. Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.